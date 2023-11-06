More than 10 000 people died in the Gaza Strip. “Rafah” checkpoint opened

The Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health reports that 10 022 people have already died in the Gaza Strip, including 4 104 children. 25 408 people were injured.

The Arab media "Al Jazeera" writes that the Israeli aviation continues to strike the sector and hit at least three medical centers. The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), however, claimed that Hamas militants were using the hospitals as cover and had a network of tunnels under them. Corresponding videos were also published.

The head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell once again calls for a humanitarian pause. The same call was made by the United Nations, which reported today that 88 of its workers died in the sector. At the same time, the European Commission increases humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip by €25 million. In total, the EU allocates €100 million to the civil sector in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the "Rafah" checkpoint was opened in the Gaza Strip. Foreigners are evacuated to Egypt through it.

As reported by "The Times of Israel", South Africa will recall all its diplomats from Israel — this is how it will express its concern about the situation in the Gaza Strip. Chile and Jordan recall their ambassadors to Israel, and Colombia summoned its ambassador for consultation. Bolivia announced the severance of diplomatic relations with Jerusalem.