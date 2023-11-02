Concrete blocks and sandbags. The “Financial Times” reported how Ukraine is preparing for attacks on the energy sector

Ukraine is setting up sandbags around energy facilities, covering their roofs with netting and moving elements that do not need ventilation underground, as the country prepares for Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

This is stated in the “Financial Times” (FT) article.

For example, a wall of concrete blocks was built to protect transformers at a critical power grid substation in the north of Ukraine. Another nearby substation is surrounded by gabions (cylindrical structures) filled with stones or sand.

The editorial office also received pictures from representatives of the energy industry, which show sandbags and mesh roofs being installed across the country to protect hundreds of small targets that can be destroyed in a single strike and cause massive blackouts. The Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov said that these "sandbags have saved us many times and protect us from the wreckage of drones and missiles."

"We call it passive protection," Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal told the Financial Times. He said the country was "much more prepared" after last yearʼs attacks.

According to Shmyhal, the protection, as before, "is not 100 percent effective." But such measures have worked "80 to 90 percent of the time," especially against drones that veer off course or whose debris falls on critical infrastructure after being intercepted.

Infrastructure elements that do not require ventilation were moved underground. Damaged electrical cables can be quickly replaced, but substations and transformers take longer to repair. However, spare parts are stored in bordering allied countries with the possibility of faster ordering.