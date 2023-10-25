At night, Russia struck the territory near the Khmelnytskyi NPP. Almost 2 000 consumers are without electricity

On the night of October 25, during an attack by drones, Russia hit the territory near the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant (NPP).

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy.

As a result of the explosion, windows in the administrative and household and laboratory and household buildings were damaged, and power grids were also damaged — 1 860 consumers in the cities of Slavuta and Netishyn of Khmelnytskyi region were cut off. Repairs will begin as soon as the energy workers are allowed to the site of the damage.

At a daily meeting on October 25, President Volodymyr Zelensky said: "We are preparing for terrorist attacks on the energy infrastructure. This year, we will not only defend ourselves, but also respond."