Russia attacked the Khmelnytskyi region at night. 16 people were injured

Russia attacked the Khmelnytskyi region for the fourth day in a row, and the anti-aircraft defense was working in the region.

The first deputy head of the regional military administration Serhiy Tyurin informed about this on the morning of October 25.

Downed drones fell on the territory of a critical infrastructure facility in the Shepetivskyi district. The blast wave damaged non-residential premises, houses and cars. 16 people from nearby houses with various injuries sought medical help.

Later, the mayor of the city of Slavuta (Khmelnytskyi region) Vasyl Sydor informed that the victims were from his community. The city authorities promise to provide heat, gas and water, the educational process in the city has been suspended. The blast wave also damaged the buildings of the fire station and the police station in Slavuta and Netishyn.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces reports that air defense shot down all 11 drones.