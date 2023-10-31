A TPP was damaged due to shelling in the Donetsk region

The equipment of one of the thermal power plants (TPP) in the Donetsk region was damaged due to shelling on October 30. Three mines, as well as 35 settlements and 18 300 consumers were without electricity.
The Ministry of Energy reported this on October 31.
Also, due to shelling of a substation in Kherson region, a transformer was damaged, 4 settlements and more than 7 000 consumers were left without electricity.
Also, part of consumers in Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions remain without electricity. Repair crews work where the security situation allows.
- During last yearʼs attacks on Ukraineʼs energy system, the Russians damaged 270 energy facilities — thatʼs 50% of the entire energy system. It is about 30% of generation and 20% of distribution networks. There are objects that cannot be restored — they need to be rebuilt, which will take years and large investments. After repair, the system is ready to generate and transmit light, the only question is its stability. On February 12, 2023, Ukrenergo reported for the first time during Russiaʼs fall-winter attacks on the Ukrainian energy system that it had no capacity deficit.