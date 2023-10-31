A TPP was damaged due to shelling in the Donetsk region

The equipment of one of the thermal power plants (TPP) in the Donetsk region was damaged due to shelling on October 30. Three mines, as well as 35 settlements and 18 300 consumers were without electricity.

The Ministry of Energy reported this on October 31.

Also, due to shelling of a substation in Kherson region, a transformer was damaged, 4 settlements and more than 7 000 consumers were left without electricity.

Also, part of consumers in Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions remain without electricity. Repair crews work where the security situation allows.