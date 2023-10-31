The UN has confirmed that Russia launched a missile at the village of Hroza

The UN has confirmed that the rocket that hit a cafe in the village of Hroza in the Kharkiv region and killed 59 people was launched by the Russian occupiers.

This is stated in the UN report.

The organization also noted that there were no signs that there were military personnel in the cafe at the time of the missile strike or any military facilities nearby.

The report is based on information collected and verified by experts from the Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HMRMU). They visited Hroza twice to inspect the site of the attack, to interview 35 people, including local residents, witnesses, two survivors, medical personnel and morgue workers.