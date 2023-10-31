The UN has confirmed that Russia launched a missile at the village of Hroza

The UN has confirmed that the rocket that hit a cafe in the village of Hroza in the Kharkiv region and killed 59 people was launched by the Russian occupiers.
This is stated in the UN report.
The organization also noted that there were no signs that there were military personnel in the cafe at the time of the missile strike or any military facilities nearby.
The report is based on information collected and verified by experts from the Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HMRMU). They visited Hroza twice to inspect the site of the attack, to interview 35 people, including local residents, witnesses, two survivors, medical personnel and morgue workers.
The UN adds that the dead — 36 women, 22 men and an eight-year-old boy — were civilians who came to the reburial of a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The report says that the Russian Armed Forces "either did not do everything possible to ensure that the target was military, or deliberately targeted civilian objects." But in any scenario, this is a violation of international humanitarian law, which is why the UN calls on Russia to conduct a "full and transparent investigation" in order to bring the perpetrators to justice.
- On October 5, Russian troops hit a cafe-shop in the village of Hroza in the Kharkiv region with an Iskander missile, when there was a memorial dinner in honor of a fallen soldier.
- SBU exposed two men who directed the Russian "Iskander" to the village of Hroza. They turned out to be two local residents who worked for the Russians during the occupation, and then left for the Russian Federation, from where they formed a network of informants. Having learned the exact address and time of the wake, one of the brothers passed this data to the Russian occupiers for a targeted strike.