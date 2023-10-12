Missile attack on Hroza: Police identified all the dead — 59 bodies

Police forensics identified all those killed in the Russian missile attack on Hroza in the Kharkiv region. The number of victims has increased to 59 people.
This was written by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.
All the dead were civilian residents of the village of Hroza. Pensioners, doctors, farmers, teachers and entrepreneurs. People died in whole families of several generations.
19 people were identified using mobile DNA laboratories. For six days, criminologists took DNA samples from relatives, derived profiles and looked for matching fragments.
The identity of one of the dead was identified by criminologists based on 20 body parts. Another two were identified with the help of personal belongings from the homes of the deceased, because they did not have direct relatives to compare DNA profiles.
According to Klymenko, without DNA laboratories, the process of identifying such a large number of bodies and fragments would take about a year.
- On October 5, Russian troops hit a cafe-shop in the village of Hroza in the Kharkiv region with an Iskander missile, when there was a memorial dinner in honor of a fallen soldier.
- SBU exposed two men who directed the Russian "Iskander" to the village of Hroza. They turned out to be two local residents who worked for the Russians during the occupation, and then left for the Russian Federation, from where they formed a network of informants. Having learned the exact address and time of the wake, one of the brothers passed this data to the Russian occupiers for a targeted strike.