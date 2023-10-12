Missile attack on Hroza: Police identified all the dead — 59 bodies

Police forensics identified all those killed in the Russian missile attack on Hroza in the Kharkiv region. The number of victims has increased to 59 people.

This was written by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

All the dead were civilian residents of the village of Hroza. Pensioners, doctors, farmers, teachers and entrepreneurs. People died in whole families of several generations.

19 people were identified using mobile DNA laboratories. For six days, criminologists took DNA samples from relatives, derived profiles and looked for matching fragments.

The identity of one of the dead was identified by criminologists based on 20 body parts. Another two were identified with the help of personal belongings from the homes of the deceased, because they did not have direct relatives to compare DNA profiles.

According to Klymenko, without DNA laboratories, the process of identifying such a large number of bodies and fragments would take about a year.