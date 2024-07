84 роки тому герой Франції Філіпп Петен створив пронімецький уряд під гаслами порятунку нації, і багато французів із цим змирилися. Історія колаборантів режиму Віші

Джерела:

Shannon Fogg. The Politics of Everyday Life in Vichy France: Foreigners, Undesirables, and Strangers. Cambridge University Press, 2011.

Robert O. Paxton. Vichy France: Old Guard and New Order, 1940—1944. Columbia University Press, 2001.

Julian Jackson. France: The Dark Years, 1940—1944. Oxford University Press, 2003.

Charles Williams. Petain: How the Hero of France Became a Convicted Traitor and Changed the Course of History. Palgrave Macmillan, 2005.