Ukrainians are held in 25 prisons in Russia and occupied Crimea. They are tortured and starved — “Babel” spoke to human rights defenders who are looking for people in captivity

In which pre-trial detention centers and colonies do the Russians keep Ukrainian prisoners? Savva: Since 2014, the Center for Civil Liberties (CCL) has been dealing with Ukrainian civilians who were abducted from the occupied territories and are being held in Russia, despite the International Convention on the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearances. CCL documents enforced disappearances, works with families of the victims, and keeps a database. Prisoners of war and civilian Ukrainians are kept together. In the same colonies or pre-trial detention centers are also Russian citizens who have been convicted or are awaiting sentence, but Ukrainians have been isolated from them — they are kept in separate sectors or buildings, with guards and barbed wire. Ukrainians are not guarded by the employees of the Russian Federal Penal Service, but by the military police of the Ministry of Defense of Russia. This is a sign for us: if it works in the pre-trial detention center, then there are Ukrainians there. Yashchuk: We send letters to the prison from our list. We ask about a specific person, whether he or she is there. Itʼs important to do this, even if you receive a reply: “No, there is no such person.” Later, if a person is tried to be accused of something, we can appeal: “You said that you didnʼt have such person, but it turns out that you hid him or her." Residents of the Kyiv region, who were abducted during the occupation and released during exchanges, said that they were taken to Belarus to a military camp. Does it still exist? Yashchuk: One camp for prisoners of war is known — in the Gomel region, in the city of Narovlya. The camp was active in the spring. Whether it exists now, after the de-occupation of the northern regions of Ukraine, is unknown. From there, people were taken to Russian prisons. Part of the civilian prisoners passed through Narovlya, part through the POW camp in Russian Hlushkovo. 25 Russian (or Russia-controlled) prisons where Ukrainians are kept 1. Pre-trial detention center No. 1 in the city of Simferopol is the only one in Crimea. It is subordinate to the Ministry of Justice of Russia. 2. Presidio of the military commandantʼs office of the garrison of Sevastopol, Crimea. It is subordinate to the Ministry of Defense of Russia. 3. Pre-trial detention center No. 2 in the Belgorod region, the city of Stary Oskol. 4. Correctional colony No. 9 in the Belgorod region, the village of Valuyki. 5. Pre-trial detention center No. 1 in the Kursk region, the city of Kursk. 6. Correctional colony No. 11 in the Kursk region, the village of Malaya Loknya. 7. Pre-trial detention center No. 2 in Bryansk region, city of Novozybkov. 8. Pre-trial detention center No. 1 in Bryansk region, city of Bryansk. 9. Colony-settlement No. 3, Bryansk region, city of Suraz. The only colony-settlement in the list of the Central Statistical Office. It is male, but the Russians keep Ukrainian women there. 10. Pre-trial detention center No. 1 in the Vladimir region, the city of Vladimir — the same Vladimir Central. 11. Pre-trial detention center No. 2 in the Volgograd region, the city of Kamyshyn. 12. Pre-trial detention center No. 2 in Ivanovo region, Kineshma city. 13. Correctional colony No. 19 in the Volgograd region, the city of Surovikino. A womenʼs colony where Ukrainian men are kept. Prisoners are kept on the territory of the colony in a barrack with strict conditions of detention — "SUS" in Russian. This is a separate mini-prizon with security and a fence. 14. Pre-trial detention center No. 2 in the Rostov region, the city of Taganrog. It is used as a transit point. It is not known how many citizens of Ukraine there are, because the number is constantly changing. Prisoners arrive from the occupied territories, then they are sent to other pre-trial detention centers or colonies. Ukrainians are tortured in pre-trial detention centers. In particular, the Russians try to burn out (erase) tattoos of Ukrainian symbols: they pour gasoline on the skin and set it on fire. Also Russians beat womenʼs heads against the wall. This is the only place on the territory of the Russian Federation known to the CCL, where Ukrainians are being starved. People lose weight catastrophically. 15. Correctional colony No. 1 in the Rostov region, the city of Zverevo. 16. Correctional colony No. 12 in the Rostov region, the city of Kamensk-Shakhtinskyi. 17. Pre-trial detention center No. 2 in the Ryazan region, the city of Ryazk. 18. Prison No. 2 in Krasnoyarsk Krai, Yeniseysk city. Official prison. In Russian, they are marked with the letter "t" — "tyurma (prison in Russian) No. 2". This is a very harsh detention regime that violates international humanitarian law. The Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War prohibits the detention of prisoners in actual prisons, not in pre-trial detention centers or colonies, except when it is necessary to ensure the interests of prisoners of war. In this case, there is no such thing. 19. Minusinsk prison in Krasnoyarsk Krai, Minusinsk city. 20. Prison in the Chelyabinsk region, the city of Verkhneuralsk. 21. Prison in Saratov region, city of Balashov. 22. Correctional colony No. 1 in the Smolensk region, the village of Anokhovo. 23. Pre-trial detention center No. 1 in the Stavropol region, Stavropol city. 24. Center for temporary detention of foreign citizens of the main department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Moscow. Sakharovo village. The place differs from the rest in terms of format. Foreigners who are to be deported are kept here. Now there are many Ukrainians in the center, the place is used as a transit point for transporting prisoners, most likely from Taganrog to other prisons. Such a center is not a penal colony, but a dormitory behind barbed wire with security. Such centers are different. Some people are kept in such a way that they freely walk around the territory. And in Sakharov there are cells, like in a detention center. People are not released from them. Itʼs not only prisoners are kept there, but also those who were not deported to Ukraine, because a full-scale invasion has begun. People are stuck in four walls without a court verdict. 25. SIZO No. 2 Lefortovo in Moscow. Subordinate to the Ministry of Justice of Russia. There are six detention centers in Russia, which are subordinated not to the regional administration of the correctional service, but to the central authority. They differ from other pre-trial detention centers in terms of detention. People there do not receive news from the outside — informational silence is created. These are former internal prisons of the KGB of the USSR. Only since 2006 have they been subordinated to the federal penal system, but they are managed by FSB officers. Itʼs difficult to say how many Ukrainians are in Lefortovo. The pre-trial detention center has four floors, each floor has 50 cells. They are small — 10 square meters for two people, and there are even smaller cells for one person. They separated the sector for Ukrainians, where they probably keep no more than 100 people in it. In "Lefortovo" there is a practice of registering people under other surnames. Even if there is a check, Ukrainians will not be found by searching by real names. Where are prisoners held in the occupied territories of Ukraine? Yashchuk: Before the liberation of Kherson, people were kept in the former premises of the regional police in the commandantʼs office. They were detained, tortured, and encouraged to cooperate with the occupation authorities. In the Donetsk region, these are colonies in Olenivka, Makiivka and Kalynynska colony in Horlivka. In the Luhansk region, there is a pre-trial detention center in Starobilsk and the colony No. 36 in Sukhodilsk. People are sent from these colonies to Russia. According to Iryna Vereshchuk, 2,500 Ukrainians remain in captivity. How many of them are civilians? Yashchuk: It isnʼt known exactly. Thanks to the testimony of those who are released from captivity, we have information about where our people are kept and with whom they are in the cells. Since February 24, the Civil Liberties Center has documented 671 enforced disappearances. Eleven people were killed, 250 were released from captivity, 410 remain in captivity in the occupied territories or in Russia. About 20 percent of prisoners are civilians. We donʼt know how many prisoners of war and civilians are held in the filtration camps. We are talking about tens of thousands of people. If the FSB does not like a person at the checkpoint, they send he or she to a camp, from there to Russia or to a colony in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

That is, a Ukrainian man or woman can be imprisoned in Russia, but the Russian side hides it? Savva: The Russian Federation creates an information vacuum so that we donʼt know about the prisoners — neither the total number nor the names. In this way itʼs easier to put psychological pressure on the prisoner and Ukraine. The military police, which guards Ukrainians, can inform that the person was detained “for opposing a special military operation, his or her needs are covered in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Convention on Prisoners of War”. The fact that civilians and prisoners of war are held for the same reason is another violation of international humanitarian law. There is a difference in official status for prisoners of war and civilian prisoners. The occupying power has the right to detain a civilian. But as soon as Kyiv, Chernihiv, and almost the entire Kharkiv region were liberated, Russia should have let everyone go, and not exchange its military for our civilians. But no, these people are not returned, because the Russian authorities perceive them as prisoners of war and therefore, according to the Third Geneva Convention, are going to keep them until the end of the war. How often are civilians kidnapped during the occupation? Yashchuk: According to our database, 50 percent of kidnappings happen at home: the Russians either know who they came after, or enter a high-rise building and kidnap people. In the spring, the Russian military installed a system in the occupied territories that tracked mobile phones — they found out how many phones were in the building, came and checked them. This is how Victoria Andrusha, a mathematics teacher from Brovary, was captured. Fortunately, she was released in September. Victoria was kidnapped on March 25. She sent her sister a photo and a message: “Tanks have entered our street.” The military found the message, took her to Glushkovo, and from there to the Kursk pre-trial detention center No. 1. Victoria was kept in the farthest cell because she “caused trouble”: she behaved courageously, spoke Ukrainian. In what conditions are Ukrainians held? Savva: Sometimes prisoners in detention centers donʼt have warm clothes. This is already torture. When a person is cold for many days, there is no need to beat him or her — itʼs impossible to bear such circumstances. During interrogations, Ukrainians are beaten and tortured with electric current. Yashchuk: Forcing captives to sing the Russian national anthem and other propaganda songs is bullying. But the most difficult thing for people is not in the colonies, but during the journey there. Prisoners may not be fed or given water for three days. Not everyone survives the journey — the captives die, and their bodies are dumped in the forest.

Are Ukrainians being treated in Russian prisons? Can a family send a parcel through the International Committee of the Red Cross? Savva: Simple methods of treatment are available to our people. Although there are cases when medical assistance was provided with great delay. Lawyers do not have access to prisoners. Sometimes relatives or Ukrainian human rights organizations know in which prison a person is kept. The family signs a contract with a Russian lawyer, he goes to the place, but they tell him: "No, there is no such thing here." The International Committee of the Red Cross does not know about all prisons where Ukrainians are held. He does not visit those he does not know about. Yashchuk: Itʼs getting cold, there are no humane conditions of keeping in Russia. We insist on cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross so that relatives can send warm things, food, and letters through them — everything that is provided for by the Geneva Conventions. For example, a prisoner can send a letter twice a month, and receive a parcel once a month. Did the families of the prisoners receive at least one letter from their relatives? Yashchuk: Yes. Families began receiving letters from prisoners in late August, although people wrote them in May. Thanks to the letters, many learned that their relatives were in captivity. Letters reach Ukraine through the International Committee of the Red Cross. They are handed over by the Russians, and here the National Information Bureau receives them and sends them to the families. Various letters arrive from the colonies. In some, people talk about their condition, how they eat, what conditions they are in, how they miss their relatives and want to go home. And there are letters with the same wording: "Alive, healthy, everything is fine." For example, letters come from Novozybkov in one line. Which of the Ukrainians was kept in "Lefortovo" "Lefortovo" is pre-trial detention center No. 2 in Moscow. Ukrainian prisoners are now held here. During the time of the "Great Terror", the pre-trial detention center was used as a place of torture during interrogations. In 2018-2019, Oleg Melnychuk, the commander of the Ukrainian tugboat Yana Kapa, and other sailors from three ships of the Ukrainian Navy, captured near the Kerch Strait, were held captive here. In 2014-2019, Lefortovo housed Ukrainian director Oleg Sentsov. How did you collect information about pre-trial detention centers and colonies, if Russia is hiding everything? Savva:We have three sources of information. Internal witnesses are people who were in captivity and Russians who work in pre-trial detention centers or colonies. External witnesses — Russian prisoners are released and give us information. Or their relatives do it. In Russia, a man went to a colony to visit his wife. When I was passing by a building on the territory of the colony, I heard how Ukrainians were being forced to sing the Russian national anthem. He wrote to human rights defenders he knew, and they contacted us. Sometimes we get information from the Internet. A journalist or a human rights defender visited the colony, found out that Ukrainians were there and spoke publicly about it.

Have Ukrainian prisoners created a burden on Russian prisons? Savva: Yes, a huge number of prisoners were transported from the south of Russia. The places where they are now being held are 30 percent overcrowded. The cells are designed for ten people, but they hold more. We know of a case when seventeen people were kept in a cell for two. Why does Russia have so many captured Ukrainian civilians? Yashchuk: They are prisoners of the Kremlin, Putin and his team are trading their lives. When the fighting was going on in the Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions, many Russians were captured. In order to have an exchange fund, the Russian military kidnapped civilians. Two security guards in the Kyiv region were captured and taken to Russia because they left work in peacoats — the Russian military thought they were in military uniform. The owner of a car repair shop was arrested in Gostomel. His hands were greased — the occupier thought that the man was repairing military equipment of the Ukrainian army. You seem to have recruited civilians in the beginning, but find the courage to bring them back. Oh no. This is the essence of Russia. They donʼt know how to fight with the military, so they fight with civilians.