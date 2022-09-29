Ukraine freed four marines and two civilians from Russian captivity

Ukraine freed six more Ukrainians from Russian captivity, including defenders of Mariupol.

"One more exchange of prisoners took place. We got six of our men back — four Marines and two civilians. There are officers — Oleksiy Bulakhov and Mykola Kostenko. The soldiers are Lyudmila Herasymenko and Ivan Zemlianoi. The civilians are Viktoria Andrusha and Yana Maiboroda," the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak noted.

He said that Russian soldiers took Andrusha from her home on March 27, because they found data on enemy equipment in her phone, which she transmitted to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Later, she was taken to Russia, where she was held in the Kursk pre-trial detention center.

Maiboroda was captured because her phone contained photos of Russian equipment in the Chernobyl zone.

The military took part in the battles for Mariupol.

Yermak added that this month alone, Ukraine returned 235 people from captivity.