The Russian authorities handed over 10 foreigners captured in Ukraine to Saudi Arabia. The plane with them has already landed in the Arab country.

Al-Arabiya writes about this.

The mediator in these negotiations was Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. It is noted that he communicated directly with the Kremlin and the Ukrainian side.

It is known that the Russians handed over five Britons, one Moroccan, one Swede, one Croat, and two Americans. Their names have not yet been released, but their nationalities match the publicly known facts about captured foreigners who fought on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Some of them were even "sentenced" to the death penalty by militants in the occupied Donbas.

Most likely, the Russians released Swedish citizen Matias Gustavsson, Croatian citizen Vjekoslav Prebig, British citizens John Harding, Andrew Hill, Dylan Healy, Sean Pinner, and Aiden Aslin, Moroccan citizen Saadoun Brahim, as well as two US citizens — Alexander Druecke and Andy Huynh.