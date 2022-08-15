Five more foreigners who could have fought for Ukraine are being sentenced in the “DNR”. Three of them face the death penalty

The pro-Russian occupation authorities of Donetsk oblast are "trying" five more foreigners who probably fought on the side of Ukraine.
This was reported by Meduza with reference to the Kremlin media.
The so-called participation of a mercenary in military operations and preparation for a violent seizure of power are blamed on the British John Harding, the Swede Mathias Gustavsson, and the Croatian Vjekoslav Prebeg. They demand the death penalty.
British Andrew Hill is accused of "participation in hostilities", and British Dylan Hill — of "recruiting mercenaries".
Foreigners are tried illegally by the "Supreme Court of the DNR". The next meeting is planned for October.
- On June 9, the "Supreme Court of the DNR" passed the first verdict against three foreign military personnel who fought alongside the Ukrainian military. Britons Aiden Aslin and Sean Pinner, as well as Moroccan Saadoun Brahim, were sentenced to death (execution).
- The General Staff of Ukraine stated that the legal status of combatants applies to foreign citizens who serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This status, in particular, entitles them to be treated as prisoners of war if they fall into enemy hands, as they are protected by the Geneva Convention.
- Russia does not want to guarantee the safety of captured US and British citizens and claims that the provisions of the Geneva Conventions do not apply to them. It is possible that the British, the Croat, and the Swede will face the death sentence.
- On August 1, the occupiers announced that they would "try" five defenders of "Azovstal" — three subjects of Great Britain, a Swede and a Croat, who were captured in Mariupol.