Five more foreigners who could have fought for Ukraine are being sentenced in the “DNR”. Three of them face the death penalty

The pro-Russian occupation authorities of Donetsk oblast are "trying" five more foreigners who probably fought on the side of Ukraine.

This was reported by Meduza with reference to the Kremlin media.

The so-called participation of a mercenary in military operations and preparation for a violent seizure of power are blamed on the British John Harding, the Swede Mathias Gustavsson, and the Croatian Vjekoslav Prebeg. They demand the death penalty.

British Andrew Hill is accused of "participation in hostilities", and British Dylan Hill — of "recruiting mercenaries".

Foreigners are tried illegally by the "Supreme Court of the DNR". The next meeting is planned for October.