Yevhen Klopotenko popularized borscht for two years, shot a film, and demanded a monument be erected. Finally, borscht was included in the UNESCO heritage. About olivier salad, holubtsi and the main Ukrainian dish — blitz

About recognizing borscht as an intangible cultural heritage of UNESCO:

Yes, I won and achieved my goal. I hope that Ukraine has returned another part of its identity, another part of its culture called "food". And the leader in this field, of course, is our flagship — borscht.

Will Russia try to fight again for borscht:

It is difficult to predict because people with sick brains work there [in Russia]. And to imagine what will happen, you need to have the same sick brain. Of course, my brain is strange, but not sick. My opinion is that when the war is over, they will try to reintegrate the culture. Not sure that they will do it because of borscht. Because itʼs stupid. They will do it with some other methods.

Do we still need to include Ukrainian dishes in UNESCO:

This is not entirely correct. Many people throughout Ukraine began to form their applications so that the next dishes after borscht were included. But food is not the main profile of UNESCO, their profile is sights, houses, and some embroideries. They turn to food when it has already boiled. So it was with hummus, there were battles for hummus [more details here ]. There is also pita bread, pilaf, baguette, Neapolitan pizza and French gastronomy. But there is no more food, and they do it reluctantly. When they already see that this is a real issue, they support it. We will not serve dumplings from Ukraine, because the Poles have replaced them in the world. For us, they are ours, and in fact they are very common in Poland. Our dumplings are unique in their filling. We eat with cherries or poppy seeds. Nobody eats that. But with potatoes and mushrooms is a unique Polish thing, it is famous in the world. I think the borscht did its job. Not me, but borscht.

Which Ukrainian dishes will gain popularity:

Depends on the creativity of the cooks. Unfortunately or happily. I think Ukrainian gastronomy will gain popularity. I think the cabbage rolls will break through. I think they are clear. Cheesecakes should gain a new meaning in the world, different variations of buckwheat. I will personally fight for chebureks so that they become more famous in the world. If we talk about products, then smoked pear and cheese. My personal one is bees. I know that many are against them. But when I was at a foodtech conference, the people who are changing the world of gastronomy, when they saw the bees I showed them, they said, "Wow!" This is an important component of future food. And, I think, sour cream. It also does not exist in the world in the sense that we use it. I think we will work around these products — borscht, cabbage rolls, cheesecakes, sour cream, Kyiv-style cutlet, it is already well-known, but it will gain momentum. She is like a Viennese schnitzel.

About the next steps of popularizing Ukrainian cuisine:

I think that we should go to the American market and talk loudly about Ukrainian gastronomy there. To open many Ukrainian institutions of different formats, to integrate into American culture, which is used to accepting other cultures. I see there is a chance and the world has a demand. The world wants us because it has had enough of the worldʼs food and wants something unique. We are unique to them. We are interested in being in the information space not only in terms of war, but also food, music and art.

Now is the best time for the explosion of Ukrainian gastronomy. I am currently negotiating in Belgium, perhaps this will be an establishment that many will open. Maybe I will write a book in the USA. Maybe now I host a small program on American television, and then it will be seen and I will become the host of a big program, and they will continue to follow me. Perhaps we will create borscht in a jar, and it will be sold as a Ukrainian dish. Give me time, Iʼm an entrepreneur.

About plans to open a Ukrainian restaurant in New York together with Veselka restaurant chef Dmytro Martsenyuk:

The restaurant will be called "Ruta" and will be in Washington, where Dima moved. I was supposed to advise the restaurant very deeply from February and go there in March, but the war changed all plans, and Dima did not change them. According to my information, the restaurant opens on Independence Day. We agreed that I will come and we will have dinner parties, and we will talk about Ukrainian gastronomy through this restaurant.

Should we completely abandon Soviet dishes — olivier, fur coats:

In my opinion, it has already begun to emerge by itself. There used to be people who said: "Well, letʼs listen to Russian music, and whatʼs the point? Letʼs eat a Soviet fur coat, and whatʼs the matter?" And now everyone somehow understands whatʼs going on here. People and cooks have an automatic vector change. Recently, I watched a Russian stand-up artist for the first time in 4-5 months. Just for curiosity, and could not even smile, because it changed on the level of sensations. It is no longer perceived at the DNA level. I think the only question is what we will leave. What will remain is the Kyiv-style cutlet, "Kyiv Cake", and our Kyiv pastry will remain. I think itʼs important for the city, but I donʼt accept it. But I think that this is my problem, not the one who eats.

Olivier will disappear, because now you are going abroad, and how will you explain to foreigners what "Olivier" is? You speak Russian salad. By the way, I didnʼt understand this before — we donʼt eat olivier, but Russian salad. Therefore, I think that he and the fur coat will definitely disappear. We will leave some dishes from the Soviet Union. We will call those that are in our grandmother and mother Ukrainian. Thus, the war washed away the layer of Russian influence. Thatʼs why the cabbage rolls are clean, the cabbage is clean, the "Anthill" cake is not very clean, just like the okroshka. Or a refrigerator.

About the fact that he himself offered alternative recipes for Olivier:

I did it three years ago, when I had to make a personal website. Because you can go against the system, and people say "well, but we need Olivier." They look at the recipe for Olivier without mayonnaise, and then get hooked on this "heroin needle" and start preparing normal food. Thatʼs why, unfortunately, such a shoe is worn. Itʼs the same with okroshka — I couldnʼt give an alternative for three years. But this year I was in the mountains, in Lviv, there we talked with the boys. They showed sorrel, itʼs like yogurt. You take it, add baked potatoes, vegetables. So this is what we were looking for! Now the task is to popularize it. In 2-3 years there will be less okroshka, more sorrel.

About whether there will be a borscht monument in Kyiv:

Yes, I found patrons, and they gave money. There are many opinions. There was a competition [for a monument], we have permission from the Kyiv City Council. But now is not the time to open monuments, you know. And thatʼs why we donʼt talk about them. The project is frozen, I donʼt want to open monuments during the war. If they are needed at all. And are they needed now for borscht.

What to cook borscht with — mushrooms or beans:

I donʼt like it with beans, but I love it with mushrooms.