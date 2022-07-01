Today, July 1, at the fifth extraordinary meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, the element "Culture of Ukrainian Borshch" was added to the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Immediate Protection.

This was announced by the Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko.

"The battle for borshch began before the war. And no matter how much Masha Zakharova says that "cookbooks were banned, and the recipe was kept secret and forbidden to cook", and in general our borshch is a "manifestation of extremism and Nazism", this "manifestation of extremism" is now officially Ukrainian and officially under UNESCO protection," he stressed.