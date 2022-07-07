The war. The General Staff canceled the norm that limited travel inside the country, an MP-collaborator Oleksiy Kovalyov was declared a suspect, Russians spread a fake about destroying HIMARS. Day 134: live coverage

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, after a meeting at the Presidentʼs Office, canceled the norm, according to which men had to obtain certificates from military commissariats for trips inside Ukraine. They plan to rewrite it. An Ukrainian MP-collaborator Oleksiy Kovalyov, who received a position in the occupation government of Kherson oblast, was charged with treason. At the same time, the Russian army spread a fake about the alleged destruction of two HIMARS MLRS, but the Ukrainian military denied it. Follow the events of the 134th day of the war in our new text live coverage (and here is what happened on July 6).