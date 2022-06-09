”My position on the law on oligarchs has become a trigger.” Ex-ombudsman Lyudmyla Denisova — about her dismissal, pressure on daughter, deportation of Ukrainians to Russia, and filtration camps — interview

You claim that your release is a political massacre of you. By whom exactly?

Since almost 2020, I have had limited contact with the Presidentʼs Office to address issues that need to be seen by high-ranking officials. I think that my position on the so-called anti-oligarchs bill has become such a trigger. I set out my position, as I did each time on all bills. I submitted it to the then Speaker of Parliament [Dmytro] Razumkov. My position was outrageous because it did not coincide with the position of high-ranking officials, who believed that [to pass the bill] things should be done differently. And then the actions to remove me from office began. I think this is due to high-ranking officials, in particular those who lead the Servant of the People faction. Because it is a parliamentary body, and the decision is made by the parliament.

Do you attribute your resignation now to the fact that you once spoke out against the anti-oligarchic bill?

You see, still, my cooperation with the Presidentʼs Office, with the [Servant of the People] faction, was tense. When I made annual reports, I tried to get to the president. However, according to the law, the Commissioner for Human Rights has the right to be urgently admitted to report on the human rights situation in Ukraine. The response from the Office was: "Yes, we support what you do as a commissioner, how you take care of your rights, we will inform you about a possible meeting". By law, the commissioner is a person equidistant from any state body. However, there must be cooperation. Therefore, we cooperated with public authorities. We provided all our positions. And so yes, the trigger [for dismissal] was my vision of the law on oligarchs.

Was there communication with the Presidentʼs Office before or after the dismissal?

No, unfortunately, there wasnʼt. I communicated only with the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada [Ruslan Stefanchuk].

MP from the Servant of the People Pavlo Frolov voiced key complaints to you: almost did not fulfill your powers to organize humanitarian corridors, protect and exchange prisoners, counter the deportation of people and children from the occupied territories, and other human rights activities. Will you comment on these accusations?

The law clearly states: "The Commissioner exercises parliamentary control over the observance of human and civil rights and freedoms and their protection". And it is clearly stated that the Commissioner does not replace the activities of state authorities, but works as a subsidiary body. At the parliamentary session, Mr. Frolov and Ms. Iryna Vereshchuk said that Vereshchuk was involved in my work on humanitarian corridors, exchanges and humanitarian aid, but this is the task of the Ministry of Reintegration. What could the commissioner do?

Wikimedia

I received information from Russia about the opportunity to cooperate with negotiators with whom we spoke in September 2019. On March 24, I called Ms. Vereshchuk and said that it would be very appropriate to inform the head of the Presidential Office [Andriy Yermak] that the contact he knows about is relevant. I said that through my colleague, Ms. Tatyana Moskalkova, I can facilitate cooperation in such exchange talks or under other conditions.

Vereshchuk told me that they would do everything on their own. That is, they denied me. As for the humanitarian corridors, people contacted us via the hotline, which worked 24/7. We created a chat about humanitarian corridors, and then it didnʼt work, we didnʼt receive information. And it is impossible to make a humanitarian corridor on your own — they are made only in cooperation with the Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies. And the same must be agreed with Russia. Unfortunately, I did not have such powers and opportunities.

As for humanitarian aid, people also turned to us. We immediately passed it on to the humanitarian headquarters on the ground, and they helped.

In other words, the Commissioner is a parliamentary control over the observance of [human rights] and the implementation of laws by legal entities and individuals. Control, not substitution. I do not influence any bodies that Ms. Vereshchuk has been involved in, and in making humanitarian corridors.

Another complaint to you — you were in a "warm, peaceful Western Europe". What does that mean?

You see, I did my job, and there [in the law] it is clearly written: "To inform". I have twice visited the OSCE / BDIHR as a special guest to report on the human rights situation in Ukraine. I held 68 meetings with high-ranking officials from different countries. These were meetings with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, with the High Commissioner for Refugees. I met with the President and Secretary General of the PACE. And thanks to this, theses sounded, which were then to be included in the resolutions of the UN Human Rights Council, the PACE, and the European Parliament. The resolutions contain references to the data I have provided. Therefore, I believe that I traveled and [effectively] informed the world about Russiaʼs crimes in Ukraine. Also there were a speech in the Italian parliament or a meeting with the Secretary General of the Vatican to resolve issues of assistance to Ukraine, including the provision of weapons and continued sanctions pressure on Russia.

You were also criticized for focusing too much on the sexual crimes of Russian soldiers in your media work and not being able to corroborate the information with evidence.

I believe that this was snatched from a large pile of reports of crimes in Russia. We started informing about them even before the full-scale invasion began. The media disseminated information about the deportation of our citizens from the temporarily occupied territories to Russia. One and a half million people have already been deported, and there are more than 260 thousand children. It was necessary to talk about it from the very beginning. We had such information on February 18 and disseminated it, it is also genocide of the Ukrainian people.

As for sexual violence and rape, yes, we were contacted via the hotline. For example, on April 8, a man approached and provided a video of 40 children who had been raped. The children are [now] in Poland. We passed it to the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, they have all these materials.

Of course, we had to talk about sexual crimes. After all, all the adopted resolutions clearly state that Russia systematically and with extreme brutality commits rape and other forms of violence, this is their tactic against the Ukrainian people. I received information about this directly from psychologists who worked on the UNICEF project.

Wikimedia

You had a meeting with the signatories of the appeal, and you commented very dryly on the results. Was it still a mistake on your part to speak so openly about these war crimes?

What does "mistake" mean?

We talked to one of the signatories — Larysa Denysenko. She says such communication could undermine the credibility of international institutions, as there is no evidence, and another aspect is the trauma of people who have read such reports.

Here you can agree that such a message is really inconvenient. But the cruelty of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine was not only in my stories, but also in the reports of other human rights activists and ordinary citizens — those who were witnesses or victims. This takes time. You can convey this information in a different way. But when you tell our Western partners about Ukraine, you feel that they are tired of our situation. They all want to live in peace, in harmony, to see nothing, to hear nothing, to think about nothing. They want this war to end somehow. "Somehow" is the key word. Therefore, arguments are sometimes harsh.

If you have already mentioned the hotline, you said that you and your daughter Oleksandra Kvitko, who worked on this hotline, were pressured. How did she get there?

There is a hotline in the commissionerʼs office, which operated even before the full-scale invasion. It has been working 24/7 since March 4. While I was the commissioner, more than 50 thousand people called there. When people started calling for psychological support in late March, I met with UNICEF and we discussed the issue. UNICEF organized a psychological counseling project on its own, without me. And it was UNICEF that hired these psychologists through the NGO they work with.

You also said that your daughter was summoned for questioning [by the authorities] three times. On what occasion?

Yes, she was summoned for questioning three times. I was also summoned for questioning three times, and I testified.

About sexual crimes?

For various reasons.

Which ones?

I can just say it was about her work.

The Ethics Commission of the National Psychological Association has announced that it is considering the first complaint about a possible breach of ethical requirements by Kvitko in the context of coverage of war crimes. Do you also associate this with pressure on you?

I canʼt relate it to any issues. I know something is there, but I donʼt know the details.

Frolov said that you did not go to Russia and Belarus to directly address the issue of Ukrainians there. And did you have such an attempt and do you communicate now, after the beginning of the invasion, with your Russian colleague Tatyana Moskalkova?

I communicated with Ms. Moskalkova in late February. But I could not agree to her terms of cooperation. I also addressed her several times with letters, but did not receive any answers.

When it was confirmed that people were being forcibly deported to Russia, she [Moskalkova] met with a representative of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. I sent her a request asking for lists of deported people and helping to return them [to Ukraine]. But there was no cooperation, so I proposed the creation of an international working group of ombudsmen, human rights defenders, representatives of the Commissioner for Human Rights, the European Ombudsman, to develop such a mechanism. Moskalkova confirmed that she supports my proposal. But, unfortunately, I have already been fired. I donʼt know yet what will happen next.

As for trips to Russia and Belarus, I am on the list of people banned from entering Russia.

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova told us in a comment that you did not provide her with materials about rapes that you reported on social networks. Instead, you sent her letters. Why didnʼt you submit the materials?

We passed only those materials when citizens addressed to the commissioner. It was not possible to pass on the information I received from psychologists. UNICEF counseling psychologists have approached law enforcement agencies on their own. Because thatʼs what they have to address. You need to ask law enforcement if they have applied.

You have stated that you will challenge your dismissal. Have you already started this process?

I received a decision on dismissal on June 1. He was voted for on the basis of Article 12 of the Law "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law". But the dismissal contradicts Article 10 of the same law, which states that the ombudsmanʼs powers cannot be terminated while the state is under martial law. The resolution clearly states: "Distrust with subsequent dismissal", and then an order was issued that I terminate my powers in connection with such a resolution. I do not yet have an entry in the employment record book regarding this dismissal and I do not have the employment record book itself. Of course, I am preparing to file a lawsuit in the Supreme District Court of Cassation.

I have a losing situation — it is difficult to talk about the rule of law, so I will sue and go through all the instances. And then I will decide on further appeals. And you know, the question of returning to office is not worth it. But the law is the same for everyone. Itʼs not just about me. This also applies to others, to whom any procedure that contradicts other laws may be applied.

According to our information, they are looking for someone from among human rights activists instead of you, do you know who can hold the position?

Well, I think they will find if they search. I donʼt know about that.

When you mentioned the number of Ukrainians deported to Russia, what sources were relied on, apart from Russian statistics?

More on sources published by UNHCR. When I spoke to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, he said that our figures were the same. But, of course, they still have figures for those citizens who could leave Russia for other countries. Therefore, differences are possible.

What is happening now to the people who were deported?

We have long had information that Russia was preparing for deportation, creating temporary accommodation. Now the situation is different. For example, citizens who found themselves in the Yamal-Nenets district have almost settled down with relatives. Those who were brought to the Primorsky Krai, to the village of Wrangel — there are 300 people, including 122 children — live in the place [where they were settled], but need attention and support. This is done by Russian citizens who raise funds and help them. Points temporarily located in Penza or Leningrad oblasts provided an opportunity for cooperation, in particular with consular offices, such as Estonia, and with the Estonian Ombudsman. They provided assistance so that they could cross the border and move to the EU. Different situations in different places.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

That is, most of the deported people are in remote regions of Russia?

Yes, I was informed about it. Not indifferent citizens of the Russian Federation who want to help Ukrainians wrote to me in a messenger, and we have already passed it on to law enforcement agencies. Ukrainians found themselves in different parts of Russia, for example, in Chuvashia more than a thousand citizens, in the Arkhangelsk and Murmansk regions, in the Primorsky Krai, in the Far East — according to the latest data, in total in 53 regions of Russia.

In addition to Russia, people, including those from Kyiv and Chernihiv oblasts, were deported to Belarus. Do you know how many of them are there and did you have any connection with the Belarusian authorities or human rights activists?

There is no [contact] with the Belarusian authorities, there is no institution of a human rights ombudsman. Even before the hostilities, when there were protests in Belarus and our citizens were detained, I appealed to the Human Rights Committee in the Belarusian Parliament. Then we cooperated, and now it is very difficult, but we wrote to them. I was informed via a messenger on Facebook that approximately 36,000 of our citizens are allegedly in Belarus. But I can neither refute nor confirm this information.

We know about filtration camps in the occupied part of Donetsk region, and what is happening in other occupied territories, in particular in Kherson and Zaporizhia regions?

Citizens wrote to us that, for example, the humanitarian situation in Vysokopillya, Kherson region, is very difficult. At least 25 civilians were allegedly killed. Almost all administrative buildings were destroyed there, there is a lack of food and baby food. There are many insulin-dependent people, cancer patients, and people with thyroid disease in the village, but there is no help. In the Kherson region, the situation with the evacuation of residents is critical, and humanitarian aid does not get there. And if it falls, the occupiers give it only to retirees, and everyone else, as in Melitopol and Mariupol, offer to do something to get it.