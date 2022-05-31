Concentrating on sexual crimes and staying abroad. The key parliamentary party explained why it wants to fire Ombudsman Denisova

The Servant of the People political party called for the dismissal of Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner Lyudmyla Denisova for her inefficiency.

This was announced by an MP Pavlo Frolov.

"It was unanimously decided to initiate a vote of no confidence for Ms. Denisova with subsequent dismissal in accordance with Article 12 of the Law on the Legal Regime of Martial Law. Initiation of such a vote of no confidence is envisaged by the constitutional composition (113+ deputies) with an immediate vote at the plenary session of the Parliament without the application of special laws on the status of such persons," wrote Frolov.

He stressed that since the beginning of the war, Denisova has rarely exercised her authority to organize humanitarian corridors, protect and exchange prisoners, oppose the deportation of people and children from the occupied territories, and other human rights activities. All these issues were forced to be resolved by Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

"The incomprehensible concentration of the ombudsmanʼs media work on numerous details of sexual crimes committed in an unnatural way and child rapes in the occupied territories, which could not be confirmed by evidence, only harmed Ukraine and distracted the world media from Ukraineʼs real needs," wrote the MP.

Frolov also noted that a lot of time after February 24 Denisova spent abroad, but "not in Russia or Belarus, where her status and powers could help prisoners, deportees, and victims of the occupation of Kherson — but in Davos, Vienna, Warsaw and other warm quiet cities of Western Europe".