Members of Parliament collected signatures for the resignation of Ombudsman Denisova

Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada collected the required number of signatures to consider the issue of dismissal of the Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova.

This was announced by the spokeswoman of the "Servants of the People" Yulia Paliychuk.

"Deputies have collected signatures of no confidence in the Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova," she said. Peopleʼs Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak stated that this issue will be on the agenda of todayʼs meeting of the Verkhovna Rada.

The day before, Denisova said that on May 31, the Rada would consider her dismissal from the post of Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights. According to her, the Presidentʼs Office is not satisfied with her activity as an ombudsman, aimed at collecting and analyzing information on human rights violations in the temporarily occupied territories.