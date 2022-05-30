The Commissioner for Human Rights Lyudmila Denisova stated that the Rada is preparing to dismiss her

At a sitting on May 31, the Verkhovna Rada will consider the issue of dismissing Liudmyla Denisova from the post of Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights.

Denisova stated this at a press conference.

"I have just learned that the Presidentʼs Office is planning to declare a no-confidence motion against me tomorrow," Denisova said, adding that the Presidentʼs Office was not satisfied with her activities as Ombudsman to collect and analyze information on human rights violations in the temporarily occupied territories.

She considers such actions of the authorities illegal and said that her daughter, who works with the victim of the occupation, has already been summoned for questioning three times.