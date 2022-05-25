Ukrainian media women demand ombudswoman Liudmyla Denisova correct her communication about rape

Ukrainian media women appealed to the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Liudmyla Denisova, to correct her communication on sexual crimes during the war.
"Sexual crimes during the war are a tragedy for families, a difficult and traumatic topic, not a topic for publications in the spirit of the" scandalous chronicle". We need to remember the goal — to draw attention to the facts of crimes,"- said in a joint letter.
Media women demand from Denisova:
- Disclose only information for which there is sufficient evidence; check the facts before publication.
- Report what materials have already been submitted to the justice system.
- Verify and think through every word to avoid sensationalism in the messages.
- Avoid excessive detail of crimes.
- Use correct terminology, such as using the word "survivors" or "injured" instead of "victims."
- Take care of the privacy and safety of the injured. Remember that injured can be identified if they live in small villages or towns.
- Remind about the injured support networks (lawyer, human rights, professional psychological assistance).
- On May 23, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Lyudmila Denisova addressed the World Economic Forum in Davos. In particular, she said that the Russian Federation forcibly deported almost 1.5 million Ukrainian citizens, of which more than 240,000 were children.