Ukrainian media women demand ombudswoman Liudmyla Denisova correct her communication about rape

Author:
Julia Sheredeha
Date:

Ukrainian media women appealed to the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Liudmyla Denisova, to correct her communication on sexual crimes during the war.

"Sexual crimes during the war are a tragedy for families, a difficult and traumatic topic, not a topic for publications in the spirit of the" scandalous chronicle". We need to remember the goal — to draw attention to the facts of crimes,"- said in a joint letter.

Media women demand from Denisova:

  • Disclose only information for which there is sufficient evidence; check the facts before publication.
  • Report what materials have already been submitted to the justice system.
  • Verify and think through every word to avoid sensationalism in the messages.
  • Avoid excessive detail of crimes.
  • Use correct terminology, such as using the word "survivors" or "injured" instead of "victims."
  • Take care of the privacy and safety of the injured. Remember that injured can be identified if they live in small villages or towns.
  • Remind about the injured support networks (lawyer, human rights, professional psychological assistance).