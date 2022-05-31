Ex-ombudsman Liudmyla Denisova did not pass to the prosecutorʼs office materials about rapes, which she wrote about on social networks

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova stated that ex-ombudsman Liudmyla Denisova did not provide her with materials on rapes, which she reported on social networks. Instead, the commissioner sent letters.

Venediktova said this in a comment to a Babel correspondent in The Hague.

"Ms. Denisova does not pass on the materials. She addresses us with letters about such and such conventions, please study such conventions. She sends us letters, but not materials. These are different things. We, of course, take note of her information," Venediktova said.

She could not say exactly how many cases of sexual violence have been registered so far, but said that crimes committed during the war are considered military and have no statute of limitations.

Regarding the complexity of investigating such crimes during the war, Venediktova said: "When a medical examination is not possible, we can conduct other examinations, which also indicate a crime. It could be a psychiatric examination and the testimony of witnesses."

She also noted that when investigating such crimes, it is important that the victim feels protected and has the strength to talk about the details of the crime with law enforcement.