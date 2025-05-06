The far-right won again — this time George Simion — In the second consecutive first round of elections in Romania. How did an EU country that doesnʼt like Putin end up at this point? We explain

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

The recent presidential elections in Romania unexpectedly became a major political event.

They were mentioned by the US Vice President J.D. Vance in his strategic speech at the Munich Security Conference as an example of Europe retreating from “democratic values and the principles of free speech”.

All because the preliminary election results were annulled by the Constitutional Court of Romania. The winner, far-right candidate Călin Georgescu, who won 22.9% of the vote, was accused of illegal campaigning. Georgescu conducted his election campaign mainly on social media, in particular TikTok. He claimed that he had zero budget for it, but investigators found over a million euros in undeclared donations to his campaign. Another reason was external interference in the elections, most likely by Russia. By the way, Georgescu did not even hide his pro-Russian views. He called Putin “a man who loves his country” and Ukraine “a fictional state” from which Bukovyna and Bessarabia should be taken.

Calin Georgescu at a protest against the annulment of the election results, March 2025. Getty Images / «Babel'»

Georgescuʼs re-election was unsuccessful in either the Romanian courts or the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). But investigators became interested in him. Firstly, Romania began to find out where he got the money for his election campaign. And in February 2025, he was arrested for financial abuse, supporting fascist groups, and "inciting the subversion of the constitutional order". The politicianʼs biggest problems were caused by his own associate Horaţiu Potra, who was responsible for Georgescuʼs security. Potra is involved in private military companies and supplies Romanian mercenaries to various hot spots around the world. This is how he met members of the PMC “Wagner”, former members of which were also part of Georgescuʼs security. In the end, because of all these investigations, the politician was not allowed to run for re-election.

The new leader of the pre-election ratings is another candidate, also far-right George Simion.

In the previous elections, he was only fourth. In 2019, Simion created the Alliance for the Unity of Romanians and during that time transformed it from a group of marginals who opposed Covid restrictions and vaccinations into the main opposition party in the Romanian parliament.

George Simion at a protest in front of the Romanian Ministry of Health after a fire at a hospital treating coronavirus patients, January 2021. Getty Images / «Babel'»

“During the pandemic, the government took very strict measures, and Romanians do not like their personal freedoms to be encroached upon. Then the two main parties formed a coalition [in parliament] that is still in power. Neither of them was a real opposition, so the opposition arose elsewhere,” told Romanian sociologist Barbu Mateescu, explaining the secret of Simion’s success.

In addition, Simion skillfully plays on the economic problems in the country, where inflation is still high, and residents of the regions believe that the center insults them and they have fewer rights.

George Simion attends a festival in the Romanian city of Alexandria, May 2025. Getty Images / «Babel'» Getty Images / «Babel'» Getty Images / «Babel'» George Simion attends a festival in the Romanian city of Alexandria, May 2025. Getty Images / «Babel'»

Simion immediately picked up on most of Georgescuʼs theses — almost all of them are anti-Ukrainian.

Simion condemned the Russian invasion, but systematically opposes military aid to Ukraine, he says the money is needed by Romanians. And he promises to return Georgescu himself to power, for example, by making him prime minister.

George Simion and Calin Georgescu at an anti-government protest, March 2025. Getty Images / «Babel'»

Simion also advocates the return of Ukrainian Bessarabia to Romania: "This pact [between the USSR and the Nazis in 1940] still leaves scars [on Romania]. I demand dignity for Romanians beyond our borders."

“[The Bessarabian issue] has high approval in Romania but low intensity. It’s like asking if you want it to be sunny tomorrow. Most will say yes. But if it rains, no one will get angry and start a revolution,” is how Mateescu explains why Simion exploits the Bessarabian issue.

SBU banned Simion from entering Ukraine back in 2000. He is accused of “systematic anti-Ukrainian activities that contradict the national interests of Ukraine and violate state sovereignty”. For example, he allegedly met with Russian special services in Chernivtsi in 2011.

In international politics, Simion is like Donald Trump.

He is not shy about wearing MAGA caps and following the corresponding ideology. He publicly says that he is “the only one who has relations with the State Department” and can negotiate with the United States. For example, to return the visa-free regime for Romanians, which the United States canceled just a few days before the elections. And Simion, trying to win Trump’s favor, promises to double Romania’s defense budget — this is exactly what the United States demands from its European NATO partners.

The potential leader of Romania has less friendly relations with Europe. He does not talk about the countryʼs possible exit from the EU, but promises to block decisions that he does not like. This is already being done by another Trump sympathizer, the leader of Hungary Viktor Orban.

George Simeon traveled to the United States for Donald Trumpʼs inauguration and was photographed with his son, Donald Trump Jr., January 2025. Facebook

“We believe in a European Union that thrives as a nest for its diverse and sovereign states, not as a rigid system that imposes one-size-fits-all policies on everyone,” says Simion.

George Simeon won almost 41% of the vote in the first round — twice as many as his closest competitors.

And 10% more votes than almost all opinion polls had predicted.

On May 18, in the second round, he will face Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan, a pro-European centrist politician who has won by a landslide. Danʼs rivals were former Prime Minister Victor Ponta (13.04%) and the ruling coalition candidate Crin Antonescu (20.07%). Dan beat Antonescu by less than 1% of the vote, all thanks to the Romanian diaspora, which voted mostly for either Simion or Dan. The latter won in almost all countries in America, Asia and Africa, while Simion received more support in Europe, particularly Ukraine.

Bucharest Mayor Nikusor Dan puts up his own election poster, April 2025. Getty Images / «Babel'»

Dan is now trying to consolidate a pro-Western and pro-European electorate. He also promises to increase Romania’s defense spending and fight corruption. And to continue supporting Ukraine.

“I want to emphasize that the war in Ukraine is important for the security of Romania and Moldova. I appreciate what the Romanian state has already done, the direction was right, and it should continue,” he says.

Currently, opinion polls estimate Dan and Simionʼs chances of winning approximately equally. Some give a slight advantage to the mayor of Bucharest, others to the far-right politician. Danʼs main problem is his low recognition among the Romanian population, especially in rural areas. At the same time, Simion has a very high anti-rating among the urban population and pro-European voters, and it will be difficult for him to significantly increase his current result.

Nikusor Dan in his office in Bucharest, April 2025. Getty Images / «Babel'»

The election results will decide the future of Ukrainian-Romanian relations — these relations are important for Kyiv.

Romania does not publicly report on military assistance to Ukraine, but there are Romanian “Grad” missiles, artillery, and armored personnel carriers at the front. The Romanian army also transferred a Patriot battery to Ukraine. Romania is the second main transit hub for military assistance to Ukraine after Poland, because the country is home to two NATO bases with thousands of American soldiers. For example, Ukrainian pilots are trained there to fly F-16s.

Romania also is an important economic partner. Ukraine exports its goods to Europe through its territory, including grain through the port of Constanta. If Simion comes to power, Romania can block all this aid. And not only this, but also the European aid. As a member of the EU, Bucharest has the right of veto, which Slovakia and Hungary are actively using and speculating on in the Ukrainian issue.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with then-Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, October 2023. Getty Images / «Babel'»

“Aid to Ukraine is not popular because there is a perception that the government should primarily help Romanians. Ukraine was not a prominent issue in the elections and is unlikely to become one — we have enough internal problems as it is,” says sociologist Mateescu.

However, according to him, this does not mean that people in Romania love Putin or support his war. Rather, Simeon’s electorate is very afraid of Russia and wants peace as soon as possible — a request that echoes Trump’s statements.

Romania is now on the verge of early parliamentary elections — Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has reported his resignation and the withdrawal of his Social Democratic party from the coalition. And in the new elections, the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians has the best chance of winning. The same one that Simion created thanks to protests against quarantine and vaccination.