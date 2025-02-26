Pro-Russian former presidential candidate detained in Romania — €900 000 found hidden in his bodyguardʼs house

Former pro-Russian presidential candidate in Romania, Călin Georgescu, was detained by police and taken for questioning to the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

This is reported by the Romanian media Digi24.

An arrest warrant was issued for Georgescu, who was charged with forming a fascist group and providing false information about campaign financing.

Law enforcement officers conducted 47 searches of people close to Calin Georgescu, including the head of his security, Horacio Potra, and a new person in the investigation — Georgescuʼs bodyguardʼs partner, who, according to the investigation, has close ties to high-ranking officials in Moscow.

The case involves a photo of the new figure standing next to Chechen mercenaries. Publications were also found on her pages that indicate her pro-Russian views. According to Digi24 sources, Horacio Potr was spotted on Red Square in Moscow in September.

During the searches, prosecutors found weapons, assault ammunition and large sums of money. Investigators found €900 000 in Potraʼs home.

After news of the searches broke, Georgescu wrote on Facebook that “they are trying to fabricate evidence to justify electoral fraud and prevent me from running for president”. He had previously written that he wanted to run again for president of Romania.

Presidential elections in Romania

The first round of the presidential election in Romania was held on November 24, 2024. Far-right politician Calin Georgescu and liberal pro-European candidate Elena Lasconi advanced to the second round. Lasconi beat the countryʼs incumbent Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu by just 2 700 votes.

Georgescuʼs leadership was unexpected, and he was accused of influencing the election through TikTok. Because of this, the European Commission even asked the platform to provide information on how the social network has reduced the risk of inauthentic or automated use of its service, as well as to list the risks arising from its recommended content system.

Romanian intelligence has found that the TikTok account bogpr, used by Romanian citizen Bogdan Pescir, participated in financing Georgescuʼs campaign. He made payments totaling $381 000 between October 24 and November 24 to users of TikTok accounts that participated in Georgescuʼs promotion.

Romaniaʼs Constitutional Court annulled the results of the first round of the presidential election on December 6. A new vote will be held in the spring of 2025.

