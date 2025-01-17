Far-right Romanian presidential candidate Georgescu loses court challenge to annulment of election

Romaniaʼs Supreme Court of Cassation has rejected the appeal of far-right presidential candidate Călin Georgescu, in which he challenged three decisions of the Central Electoral Bureau to declare the presidential elections invalid.

This is reported by Digi 24.

The court found Georgescuʼs appeal unfounded. The courtʼs decision is final.

In this case, the far-right politician sued several Romanian institutions at once: the Central Electoral Bureau, the Ministry of Defense, the General Defense Staff, the government, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, the Constitutional Court, the Romanian Intelligence Service, as well as President Klaus Iohannis and presidential candidate Elena Lasconi.

Presidential elections in Romania

The first round of the presidential election in Romania was held on November 24, 2024. Far-right politician Calin Georgescu and liberal pro-European candidate Elena Lasconi advanced to the second round. Lasconi beat the countryʼs incumbent Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu by just 2 700 votes.

Georgescuʼs leadership was unexpected, and he was accused of influencing the election through TikTok. Because of this, the European Commission even asked the platform to provide information on how the social network has reduced the risk of inauthentic or automated use of its service, as well as to list the risks arising from its recommended content system.

Romanian intelligence has found that the TikTok account bogpr, used by Romanian citizen Bogdan Pescir, participated in financing Georgescuʼs campaign. He made payments totaling $381 000 between October 24 and November 24 to users of TikTok accounts that participated in Georgescuʼs promotion.

Romaniaʼs Constitutional Court annulled the results of the first round of the presidential election on December 6. A new vote is scheduled for spring 2025.

