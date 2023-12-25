Mass mobilization of women is being discussed in Ukraine. Were there wars where they dared to do it and brought victory so close? Dive in the history with Babel

For the first time, the modern idea of mobilizing the population for war appeared in Prussia in the middle of the 18th century. Prussian King Frederick II was one of the first to look at the army as a large coordinated mechanism. If at the beginning of the 18th century, the army of a European country could number 20 thousand people, then already during the Napoleonic Wars they became much larger — from 100 thousand, and sometimes more than half a million. Such an army required complex logistics and many non-combat positions. Mobilization could solve these problems. Women were not drafted in the 19th and 20th centuries in Europe. In general, they could take part in hostilities in three cases:

Women in the First World War

By the beginning of the First World War, most countries already had their own organized corps of nurses, whose service was equated to military. For example, more than 3,000 nurses served in the Canadian Armed Forces, 328 of them received awards from 1914 to 1918, and 46 died on the battlefield.

The unprecedented scale of the First World War forced various countries to review the policy of mobilization in general and women in the army in particular. Already in the first years of the war, it became clear that there was a shortage of workers in the rear, even at military strategic enterprises. However, women were still not forcibly mobilized. For example, in Britain, women went to work in defense enterprises voluntarily — there women were paid at least twice as much as in any civilian factory. They worked mainly in the production of projectiles. The British called these women "canaries" because their skin turned yellow from toxic chemicals, and many died.

Towards the end of the war, when there were fewer and fewer men left, women in Britain began to be officially recruited for military service for the first time — in the Womenʼs Army Auxiliary Corps. From January 1917 to November 1918, almost 57 thousand women were recruited into the corps. They chose one of four directions — clerical, medical, mechanical, or culinary. Women were supposed to replace men in administrative positions in the army, but they were not accepted for combat.

Queen Mary inspects the Womenʼs Auxiliary Corps in Aldershot. She is followed by King George V. Getty Images / «Babel'»

Some women continued to make their way onto the battlefield using the classic method of impersonating men. For example, in 1912, the Serbian Milunka Savic came to the mobilization point instead of her brother. She fought in the Balkan War, where only after being wounded in 1913 did the command find out about her gender and allowed her to continue her service. Savic went through the First World War, received many Serbian military awards and even the French Legion of Honor.

In the meantime, the first woman in military aviation appeared in France — Marie Marvingt. Even before the First World War, she was interested in aviation, she received a pilotʼs license in 1910. In 1915, she joined the army. The command immediately knew about her gender, but considering the fact that there were, in principle, very few people who could lift the plane into the sky, they turned a blind eye to it. Marie received the Military Cross for the successful bombing of a German military base.

French postcard depicting French aviation pioneer Marie Marvingt, the first female combat pilot of World War I, at the controls of her Antoinette monoplane, circa 1910. Getty Images / «Babel'»

The Second World War and the first mass mobilization of women

The Second World War surpassed the first in terms of scale, so countries had to face a shortage of men, first in the rear in production, and then in military service. They solved this problem in different ways.

USA

For all the years of the Second World War, the United States never began to recruit women for full-time service in the army. Instead, they remembered the British experience of the First World War and in 1942 created a separate Womenʼs Army Corps. The service was taken voluntarily, during the entire war, more than 150 thousand women joined the corps. After training, recruits received various specialties — switchboard operators, drivers, mechanics, stenographers, military mail couriers. But they were not taken into battle. Even women who repaired and maintained weapons and equipment could not be transferred to a combat position to use the same weapons.

This policy is associated with the fact that there was a strong anti-war sentiment in American society throughout the war. The absolute majority of women who went to serve in the WAC or work in defense enterprises were unmarried. Kindergartens in the USA were not widespread, Americans were hostile to the very idea of non-home education. At that time, only 15% of married women in the US were working somewhere, Americans were mostly conservative in this matter. Therefore, the authorities, fearing protests and public condemnation, made a principled decision to build such a system in which most American women would stay at home.

Women of the 149th Postal Headquarters Company of the Womenʼs Auxiliary Corps on duty in North Africa, 1943. Getty Images / «Babel'»

Although, if the war dragged on, perhaps the command would have to reconsider this approach. In 1943, the War Department issued a manual, "You Must Be in Shape," urging women in the WAC to be physically fit in case of military service. In addition to exercise, the manual included advice on hygiene, skin care and make-up in the field.

USSR

The Soviet Union pursued a completely different policy regarding women in the army. In 1941 alone, the Soviet armed forces lost more than 3 million people. Therefore, the mobilization of women began already in 1942. Unmarried people under 25 years of age with an education of at least seven grades of school were invited. They mostly replaced men in the positions of radio operators, telephone operators, drivers, cooks, clerks, forwarders and military mail workers.

There was one exception, when women were mobilized specifically for combat positions — Air Defense. In total, 490,000 women were mobilized in the USSR during the Second World War, of which 177,000 served in air defense.

Female volunteers were recruited separately for combat positions — in total there were a little over 220 thousand of them, they served mainly as riflemen and mortarmen. And 102,000 women are most often snipers. Soviet women also served in the Air Force, there were three separate womenʼs aviation regiments. At the end of the war, more than 70,000 women in the USSR held officer ranks.