Collaborator Oleh Tsaryov was attacked in occupied Crimea. He was shot twice

In the occupied Crimea, there was an attempt on a former member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (the Ukrainian Parliament), a collaborator of Oleh Tsaryov. Information about this was confirmed on October 27 in his Telegram channel.

Tsaryov was shot twice around midnight on the territory of the sanatorium where he lives. At the time of the arrival of the ambulance, Tsaryov was unconscious, with a lot of blood loss. There is no information about his current state of health.

Oleh Tsaryov is a member of the Council of Four Convocations, last elected from the Party of Regions (2012 to 2014). In May 2014, he ran for president, but withdrew his candidacy. In June of the same year, the Verkhovna Rada stripped him of parliamentary immunity and agreed to his arrest on suspicion of separatism. At the end of June 2014, Tsaryov fled to the occupied Donbas, where he became the speaker of the "Parliament of the Union of Peopleʼs Republics" — a body of pro-Russian militants, which was supposed to unite the "parliaments" of the self-proclaimed "DPR" and "LPR".