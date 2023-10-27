Collaborator Oleh Tsaryov was attacked in occupied Crimea. He was shot twice

In the occupied Crimea, there was an attempt on a former member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (the Ukrainian Parliament), a collaborator of Oleh Tsaryov. Information about this was confirmed on October 27 in his Telegram channel.
Tsaryov was shot twice around midnight on the territory of the sanatorium where he lives. At the time of the arrival of the ambulance, Tsaryov was unconscious, with a lot of blood loss. There is no information about his current state of health.
Oleh Tsaryov is a member of the Council of Four Convocations, last elected from the Party of Regions (2012 to 2014). In May 2014, he ran for president, but withdrew his candidacy. In June of the same year, the Verkhovna Rada stripped him of parliamentary immunity and agreed to his arrest on suspicion of separatism. At the end of June 2014, Tsaryov fled to the occupied Donbas, where he became the speaker of the "Parliament of the Union of Peopleʼs Republics" — a body of pro-Russian militants, which was supposed to unite the "parliaments" of the self-proclaimed "DPR" and "LPR".
- During the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, Tsaryov crossed the state border of Ukraine and drove into the temporarily occupied territory of the Kyiv region to help the Russian occupiers. In particular, in the temporarily occupied village of Katyuzhanka (Vyshhorod district), he and other collaborators recorded interviews for Russian propagandists and talked about Russian soldiers as "liberators from Nazism."
- A week before the Russian invasion, American intelligence wrote that in the event of a Russian invasion, Oleh Tsaryov could become the head of the puppet government in Ukraine.
- On May 3, 2022, Ukraine sentenced Tsaryov in absentia to 12 years in prison. He was found guilty of public calls for separatism and public calls for a violent change of power and the overthrow of the constitutional order. In May 2023, Tsaryov was suspected of treason — he was the one who gave the Russians data on the results of the missile attack on the Kremenchuk Oil Refinery.