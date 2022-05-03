The former MP Oleg Tsarev was sentenced in absentia to 12 years in prison

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv sentenced Oleg Tsarev, a former Member of Parliament from the Party of Regions, to 12 years in prison in absentia.

This was reported by the newspaper "Graty".

Judge Pavlo Slobodyaniuk found the Tsarev guilty of publicly calling for separatism. The court also found the ex-MP guilty of publicly calling for a violent change of government and the overthrow of the constitutional order using the media.

The court also asked the president to deprive the royal order of merit of the 3rd degree.

According to Prosecutor Yuri Ushasty, the prosecutorʼs office asked for 12 years of imprisonment and deprivation of awards and the rank of a civil servant for Tsarev. The defendantʼs lawyer was not present at the hearing.