The SSU reported the suspicion to Oleh Tsarev, who came to the Kyiv region during its occupation

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) reported the suspicion to three collaborators due to their voluntary cooperation with Russia. In particular, the former “regional” Oleh Tsarev. The SSU reported this on September 15.

In general, we are talking about two former MPs of Ukraine from the "Party of Regions", Oleh Tsarev and Volodymyr Oleiynyk, as well as the so-called "Minister of Foreign Affairs of the “DPR” " Natalia Nikonorova.

So, on February 24, 2022, they illegally crossed the state border of Ukraine (not through checkpoints) and arrived in the temporarily occupied territory of Kyiv region to help the Russian occupiers. In particular, in the temporarily occupied village of Katyuzhanka, Vyshgorod district, they recorded interviews for Russian propagandists and talked about Russian soldiers who "liberated them from Nazism."

Also, they, accompanied by armed Russian soldiers, invaded the church during the service and persuaded the villagers to go to the side of Russia and visited the Katyuzhan secondary school, in the premises of which the occupiers tortured Ukrainians.

Therefore, these three are suspected of treason and illegal crossing of the state border.

We will remind that on March 15 Tsarev posted a video in which he gives an interview to the Russian propaganda channel RT in Katyuzhanka.