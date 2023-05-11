The SBU declared Oleh Tsarev and two other former “regionals” about new suspicions

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared the suspicions to former MPs Oleh Tsariov, Dmytro Svyatash and Ihor Markov. They are suspected under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

This was reported in the press service of the SBU.

According to the investigation, Oleh Tsariov cooperated with the leadership of the Ministry of Defense of Russia after February 24, 2022. The ex-MP provided the occupiers with information about the consequences of airstrikes on Ukraine. It was he who gave the Russians data on the results of the missile attack on the Kremenchug Oil Refinery.

Tsariov received this information from another "regional" — Dmytro Svyatash. After February 24, 2022, Svyatash actively supported the Russians, and Moscow considered him as a potential occupying head of Kharkiv region. Sviatash also told the occupiers about the weapons, time and directions of movement of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the region. He received intelligence through his own "party" connections in Kharkiv region.

Another suspect — former "regional" Ihor Markov — regularly justified Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. He repeatedly appeared on the broadcasts of central Russian TV channels.

The SBU additionally classified Markovʼs crimes under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Art. 436 (war propaganda);

Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

Currently, all three suspects are hiding in Russia.