808 civilian victims of Hamas were identified in Israel. There are 224 hostages in the Gaza Strip

As of October 26, Israel identified 808 civilians who were victims of Hamas attacks on October 7.

"The Times of Israel" writes about it.

According to the police, 84% of the dead civilians were identified. Many victims are difficult to identify because their bodies are badly burned or mutilated. Relatives have already buried 701 victims.

Family and friends are burying three members of the Sharabi family in southern Israel. Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

In addition to civilians, more than 300 members of the Security Forces were killed in terrorist attacks.

In addition, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) states that Hamas militants are currently holding 224 hostages in the Gaza Strip.

According to CNN sources, negotiations on the release of the hostages are progressing with difficulty. The United States, Israel, Qatar, Egypt and Hamas participate in them.