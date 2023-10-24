Hamas released two more hostages

Hamas militants freed 79-year-old Nurit Cooper and 85-year-old Yocheved Lifshitz from captivity. The women were first handed over from the guard of the Israeli military and then taken to the hospital.

The Times of Israel writes about it.

Both women were kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz. Their husbands remain hostages in Gaza.

US President Joe Biden said that any discussions about a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip are possible only when Hamas releases all the hostages captured in Israel. Now it is known about 220 prisoners.