The number of dead Ukrainians has increased in Israel and the Gaza Strip

After the start of the war with Hamas, 21 citizens of Ukraine died in Israel, and in the Gaza Strip — three, including two children.

This was reported to Babel by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko.

It is also known that one Ukrainian citizen has gone missing in Israel. There are six wounded Ukrainians in the Gaza Strip, including three children. They are provided with medical assistance.

357 Ukrainians want to evacuate from the Palestinian enclave, including 208 women. Ukrainian diplomatic institutions maintain contact with them. However, the "Rafah" checkpoint on the border of the Gaza Strip and Egypt, through which you can leave, is not working.

What is happening in Israel?

On October 7, Hamas forces invaded the territory of Israel — it responded by launching a counter-terrorist operation and entering a state of war.

On October 9, the Israeli army informed that it had regained control of all towns on the border with the Gaza Strip, and the countryʼs Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the Israeli Defence Forces had eliminated hundreds of terrorists, but would not stop there and turn into ruins "any place where it operates Hamas".