Ukraine confirmed the death of two children in the Gaza Strip. The total number of victims rose to 19

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine confirmed the death in the Gaza Strip of two Ukrainian children born in 2014 and 2017 — the data on them has already been established.

The representative office of Ukraine in the city of Ramallah is investigating all the circumstances of the tragedy and is in contact with relatives, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleg Nikolenko told "Babel".

The total number of confirmed victims among Ukrainians in Israel: 19 dead and one missing. Three people were killed in the Gaza Strip.

Since the start of the Hamas attack on Israel, 3,500 Ukrainians have left the country, of which 520 left on evacuation flights. Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk said that these are citizens who have only Ukrainian passports — without dual citizenship.

"Those citizens who applied to the embassy with a request for evacuation actually all left either with the help of the embassy or on their own," said Korniychuk.

For now, diplomats continue to help those who find themselves without money or whose flights have been canceled.