The SBI is checking the legality of travelling abroad of the acting head of Chernihiv

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) are conducting searches in the Chernihiv City Council. They are checking the legality of the stay abroad of the acting head of Chernihiv Oleksandr Lomako.
This was reported by the communications advisor of SBI Tetyana Sapyan on the air of the telethon.
According to her, Lomako issued a business trip to Germany from May 7, 2023, but he also visited France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Poland and returned approximately on May 21. SBI is investigating how it got to all these countries.
Currently, seven searches are being conducted in the Chernihiv City Council and at the place of residence in at. mayor This is happening on the basis of court rulings from October 6.
- Earlier, Oleksandr Lomako stated that the searches were related to his publication about the attempt of the city military administration and its head Bryzhinskyi to avoid responsibility for the tragedy in the drama theater. In August, a Russian missile hit near the Chernihiv Drama Theater during the "Birds of Fury" drone exhibition. Then seven people died, 129 were injured. As Lomako wrote the other day, "the tragedy is the result, among other things, of the negligent inaction of the cityʼs military administration, which irresponsibly treated its functions and safety issues of Chernihiv citizens."
- At the beginning of September, the Security Service of Ukraine came to search Oleksandr Lomako. According to the official, the formal reason for the searches was "to find out the details of the official project of the International Committee of the Red Cross to restore fuel supply equipment at the Chernihiv thermal power station."
- In June of this year, SBU reported suspicion of corruption to the Deputy Mayor of Chernihiv Viktor Herashchenko due to the purchase at an inflated price of a transformer for a thermal power station damaged by shelling. According to the investigation, he embezzled budget money. Damages to the state were estimated at over 30 million hryvnias.