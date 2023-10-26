The SBI is checking the legality of travelling abroad of the acting head of Chernihiv

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) are conducting searches in the Chernihiv City Council. They are checking the legality of the stay abroad of the acting head of Chernihiv Oleksandr Lomako.

This was reported by the communications advisor of SBI Tetyana Sapyan on the air of the telethon.

According to her, Lomako issued a business trip to Germany from May 7, 2023, but he also visited France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Poland and returned approximately on May 21. SBI is investigating how it got to all these countries.

Currently, seven searches are being conducted in the Chernihiv City Council and at the place of residence in at. mayor This is happening on the basis of court rulings from October 6.