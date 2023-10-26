The acting head of Chernihiv informed about the search of his apartment by the State Bureau of Investigation

The acting head of the Mayor of Chernihiv Oleksandr Lomako informed that employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) are conducting searches in his apartment.

He wrote about it on Facebook.

According to him, this happened a day after his publication "about the attempt of the city military administration and its head Bryzhynskyi to avoid responsibility for the tragedy in the drama theater."

In August, a Russian missile hit near the Chernihiv Drama Theater during the "Birds of Fury" drone exhibition. Then seven people died, 129 were injured. As Lomako wrote the other day, "the tragedy is the result, among other things, of the negligent inaction of the cityʼs military administration, which irresponsibly treated its functions and safety issues of Chernihiv residents."