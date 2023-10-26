The acting head of Chernihiv informed about the search of his apartment by the State Bureau of Investigation

The acting head of the Mayor of Chernihiv Oleksandr Lomako informed that employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) are conducting searches in his apartment.
He wrote about it on Facebook.
According to him, this happened a day after his publication "about the attempt of the city military administration and its head Bryzhynskyi to avoid responsibility for the tragedy in the drama theater."
In August, a Russian missile hit near the Chernihiv Drama Theater during the "Birds of Fury" drone exhibition. Then seven people died, 129 were injured. As Lomako wrote the other day, "the tragedy is the result, among other things, of the negligent inaction of the cityʼs military administration, which irresponsibly treated its functions and safety issues of Chernihiv residents."
- The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) also came to search Oleksandr Lomako at the beginning of September. According to the official, the formal reason for the searches was "to find out the details of the official project of the International Committee of the Red Cross to restore fuel supply equipment at the Chernihiv thermal power station."
- In June of this year, SBU declared the suspicion of corruption to the Deputy Mayor of Chernihiv Viktor Herashchenko due to the purchase at an inflated price of a transformer for a thermal power station damaged by shelling. According to the investigation, he embezzled budget money. Damages to the state were estimated at over 30 million hryvnias.