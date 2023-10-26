South Korea, Japan and the United States confirm the supply of weapons from the DPRK to Russia

South Korea, Japan and the United States have condemned North Koreaʼs supply of weapons and military equipment to Russia, saying they have confirmed "several" such shipments.

"Reuters" writes about this with reference to the joint statement of the countries.

The three states note that the deliveries, some of which they have confirmed, will "significantly increase the human toll in Russiaʼs war of aggression" against Ukraine.

The statement also says that North Korea is asking Russia for military assistance to strengthen its own military capabilities in exchange for armed support.

What is known about cooperation between Russia and the DPRK?

In September, the leader of the DPRK Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia for negotiations with Putin about the supply of North Korean weapons to the Russian occupiers. Before that, The New York Times (NYT) wrote that the parties would discuss military cooperation: Russia would ask for ammunition and weapons, and North Korea would ask for advanced satellite technology and developments related to nuclear submarines.

White House national security official John Kirby informed that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu traveled to North Korea in late July to persuade Pyongyang to sell artillery ammunition to Russia.

In September, the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI, also known as GUR) Kyrylo Budanov informed that the DPRK is transferring 122 and 152 mm artillery shells to Russia, as well as missiles for the Grad rocket launcher systems. The analytical project of the American Center for Strategic and International Studies Beyond Parallel recently recorded that the number of rail freight transportation between North Korea and Russia has increased dramatically. Meanwhile, experts from the British Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) stated that North Korea has established regular supplies of ammunition to Russia.