Two Ukrainian children were killed in the Gaza Strip

On October 24, two children with Ukrainian citizenship were killed in the city of Gaza due to rocket fire.

This was reported by the head of the branch of the Embassy of Ukraine under the Palestinian National Administration, Maksym Tyokin, in a comment to Suspilno.

This was confirmed by a representative of the Ukrainian community who is currently in the Gaza Strip. He says that a brother and sister, aged 9 and 6, died, and their mother from Kharkiv survived.

Currently, there are at least 308 citizens of Ukraine in the Gaza Strip who are waiting for evacuation. In general, almost half a thousand Ukrainians live there.