A crossing point was opened between the Gaza Strip and Egypt. Foreigners have a chance to leave the exclave

The Rafah crossing was opened between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, the only one through which humanitarian aid can be delivered and people evacuated.
Al Arabiya writes about the opening of the checkpoint. The US Embassy in Israel reported that the point was opened at 10:00 a.m. local time.
The first trucks with humanitarian aid began to arrive in the sector. Foreigners had a chance to leave the exclave. There are currently at least 308 citizens of Ukraine awaiting evacuation.
According to the "Ediot Ahronot" publication, the border crossing will be open until 4:00 p.m.
- Previously, Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal wrote that the US and EU countries asked Israel to postpone a ground operation in the Gaza Strip in order to negotiate the release of people who were taken hostage by Hamas militants during the attack on Israel. The country allegedly agreed to wait under pressure.