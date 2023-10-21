A crossing point was opened between the Gaza Strip and Egypt. Foreigners have a chance to leave the exclave

The Rafah crossing was opened between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, the only one through which humanitarian aid can be delivered and people evacuated.

Al Arabiya writes about the opening of the checkpoint. The US Embassy in Israel reported that the point was opened at 10:00 a.m. local time.

The first trucks with humanitarian aid began to arrive in the sector. Foreigners had a chance to leave the exclave. There are currently at least 308 citizens of Ukraine awaiting evacuation.

According to the "Ediot Ahronot" publication, the border crossing will be open until 4:00 p.m.