SBU exposed three more “evasion schemes”

The Security Service of Ukraine blocked three more schemes to evade mobilization in three regions of Ukraine. Among those detained are the head of the military commissariat and the head of the military medical commission in Kharkiv and the head of the department of one of the institutes in Transcarpathia.

For money, they offered potential conscripts to avoid mobilization and leave for the European Union on the basis of forged documents. The cost of services, depending on the urgency, ranged from one thousand to eight thousand dollars.

In Kharkiv, the heads of the Military Commissariat and the Military Medical Commission were exposed. For money, the head of the military medication commission wrote hard diagnoses on the medical cards of conscripts, and a soldier signed the conclusions about the unfitness of "clients" for military service due to their health.

In Transcarpathia, the head of the social work department of one of the local institutes sold student tickets to evaders — this allowed them to postpone the draft.

In the Cherkasy region, a resident of Odesa, previously convicted of robbery and banditry, was arrested for promising the evader fake documents for going abroad in exchange for money.