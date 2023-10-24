SBU exposed three more “evasion schemes”

The Security Service of Ukraine blocked three more schemes to evade mobilization in three regions of Ukraine. Among those detained are the head of the military commissariat and the head of the military medical commission in Kharkiv and the head of the department of one of the institutes in Transcarpathia.
For money, they offered potential conscripts to avoid mobilization and leave for the European Union on the basis of forged documents. The cost of services, depending on the urgency, ranged from one thousand to eight thousand dollars.
In Kharkiv, the heads of the Military Commissariat and the Military Medical Commission were exposed. For money, the head of the military medication commission wrote hard diagnoses on the medical cards of conscripts, and a soldier signed the conclusions about the unfitness of "clients" for military service due to their health.
In Transcarpathia, the head of the social work department of one of the local institutes sold student tickets to evaders — this allowed them to postpone the draft.
In the Cherkasy region, a resident of Odesa, previously convicted of robbery and banditry, was arrested for promising the evader fake documents for going abroad in exchange for money.
- The National Agency for Prevention of Corruption found 255,629,000 hryvnias of "unfounded assets" at the military commissions in six months. Most often, bribes were received for the fact that men were deemed unfit for service by the decision of the military medical commission.
- On October 10, the State Bureau of Investigation announced that it had opened 260 cases based on facts of violations in military commissions and military medical commissions. Courts have already seized property worth more than 3.2 million hryvnias.
- On August 1, 2023, the Ministry of Defense announced that by the end of the year, it would replace a third of the management staff of the TCC with veterans who cannot continue their service due to injuries. On August 11, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, announced the dismissal of all heads of regional military committees.