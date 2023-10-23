NAPC found 255 million hryvnias of “unsubstantiated income” from the territorial recruit centers in six months

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) found UAH 255 629 000 of "unsubstantiated assets" in the territorial recruit centers (TRCs) in six months.

NAPC reported this on October 23.

Most often, bribes were received for the fact that men were deemed unfit for service by the decision of the military medical commission. Following people are in the list:

the former head of the Odesa TRC Yevhen Borysov — 188 million hryvnias;

Borysovʼs deputy Denys Halushko — 14 million hryvnias (his wife, mother, mother-in-law and son have expensive cars and real estate, without having money for this from legal sources);

the head of the Malynovsky district TRC of the Odesa region Vyacheslav Kushnerov — 47 million hryvnias (real estate and a car fleet were also found in his family);

the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional TRC Anatoliy Pikal — 8.5 million hryvnias (real estate and cars registered to the family, the legality of the origin of the property could not be explained);

the deputy head of the Poltava TRC — more than 1.8 million hryvnias;

the head of the Sambirsky district TRC of the Lviv region — more than 4.4 million hryvnias (he and his wife purchased a number of real estates during 2020-2022).

On October 10, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) informed that it had opened 260 cases of violations in military commissions and military medical commissions. Courts have already seized property worth more than 3.2 million hryvnias.