The United States is strengthening the fleet and air defense in the Middle East

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, after speaking with President Joe Biden, ordered an increase in regional deterrence efforts to help protect Israel.

The press service of the Pentagon writes about it.

The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier strike group is being redirected to the eastern Mediterranean Sea to join the previously deployed USS Gerald R. Ford.

Also, Lloyd Austin activated the deployment of the THAAD anti-missile complex battery and additional Patriot systems at the locations of the US military throughout the region.

The head of the Pentagon and the US president held the conversation against the background of "recent escalation by Iran and its proxy [puppet] forces in the Middle East region."