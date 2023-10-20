Drones and missiles attacked US military bases in the Middle East

Drones and missiles attacked two US military bases in Iraq on the night of October 19.

This was reported by "Reuters" with reference to sources.

Missiles and drones were launched at the Ain al-Asad airbase, where US forces and other international forces are stationed. Numerous explosions were heard inside the base.

The Iraqi military stated it had sealed off the area around the base and launched a search operation. According to sources, it is not yet clear if there are any victims. Missiles also hit a base near the Baghdad airport.

A US official told "Reuters" (on condition of anonymity) that two missiles were fired at the American base. One of them was intercepted, the other hit an empty vault.

This is the fourth attack in the past week on Iraqi military bases where American troops are stationed. On Wednesday, October 18, drones attacked US forces in Iraq, "a small number of troops suffered minor injuries, although the US military was able to intercept the armed drone."

Last week, Iraqi armed groups linked to Iran threatened to attack US bases if Washington intervened and supported Israel in its fight against Hamas.

The United States has 2 500 troops in Iraq and another 900 in neighboring Syria with a mission to advise and assist local forces in the fight against Islamic State.