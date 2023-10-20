The occupiers hit Kryvyi Rih with a rocket. There is a deceased

On the evening of October 20, the Russian occupiers hit a cottage cooperative in Kryvyi Rih with a rocket.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration Serhiy Lysak.

A 60-year-old man died in a Russian strike. A 57-year-old woman received shrapnel injuries. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

After the impact, a fire broke out, which the rescuers have already extinguished. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.