HACC increased the bail of the ex-Deputy Minister of Economy Hryban

The Appellate Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) increased the amount of bail for the former Deputy Minister of Economy Oleksandr Hryban to 2.7 million hryvnias.

This is reported by Transparency International Ukraine.

According to the investigation, Hryban lobbied the Winsite Light LLC company, advising it to the second person involved in the case — the Deputy Minister of Agricultural Policy Taras Vysotskyi. According to the results of the negotiations, they agreed on the state purchase of macaroni at the price of UAH 55, while the examination confirmed the price at the level of UAH 30-33. Because of this, according to the prosecution, the state lost more than UAH 35 million.