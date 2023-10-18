HACC increased the bail of the ex-Deputy Minister of Economy Hryban

The Appellate Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) increased the amount of bail for the former Deputy Minister of Economy Oleksandr Hryban to 2.7 million hryvnias.
This is reported by Transparency International Ukraine.
According to the investigation, Hryban lobbied the Winsite Light LLC company, advising it to the second person involved in the case — the Deputy Minister of Agricultural Policy Taras Vysotskyi. According to the results of the negotiations, they agreed on the state purchase of macaroni at the price of UAH 55, while the examination confirmed the price at the level of UAH 30-33. Because of this, according to the prosecution, the state lost more than UAH 35 million.
- On August 24, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) reported that it had exposed Vysotskyi and former Deputy Minister of Economy Oleksandr Hryban for embezzlement of 62 million hryvnias during the purchase of products for humanitarian aid. It was bought at the expense of "Ukrzaliznytsia" at 2-3 times inflated prices through a controlled intermediary company.
- On August 31, the Higher Anti-Corruption Court set a bail of 805 200 hryvnias for Vysotskyi, and on September 1, a preventive measure in the form of a 939 400 hryvnias bond with imposition of obligations was imposed on ex-Deputy Minister of Economy Oleksandr Hryban.
- On October 6, the Appeals Chamber of the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry increased the bail of Taras Vysotskyi, the First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy.