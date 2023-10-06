The court increased the bail of Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy Vysotsky and put on him an electronic bracelet

The Chamber of Appeals of the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC) increased the bail of the first deputy minister of agrarian policy Taras Vysotsky, whom the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) suspects of spending more than UAH 62 million on the purchase of products for humanitarian aid.

This was reported by the press service of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP).

The amount of the pledge was increased to UAH 4 997 608. An electronic bracelet was also put on Vysotsky.

The decision of the Chamber of Appeals of the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine takes legal effect from the moment of its announcement and is not subject to appeal.