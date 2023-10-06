The court increased the bail of Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy Vysotsky and put on him an electronic bracelet

The Chamber of Appeals of the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC) increased the bail of the first deputy minister of agrarian policy Taras Vysotsky, whom the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) suspects of spending more than UAH 62 million on the purchase of products for humanitarian aid.
This was reported by the press service of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP).
The amount of the pledge was increased to UAH 4 997 608. An electronic bracelet was also put on Vysotsky.
The decision of the Chamber of Appeals of the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine takes legal effect from the moment of its announcement and is not subject to appeal.
- On August 24, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau reported that it had exposed Vysotsky and former Deputy Minister of Economy Oleksandr Hryban for embezzlement of 62 million hryvnias during the purchase of products for humanitarian aid. It was bought at the expense of "Ukrzaliznytsia" at 2-3 times inflated prices through a controlled intermediary company.
- On August 31, the High Anti-Corruption Court set a bail of 805,200 hryvnias for Vysotsky.