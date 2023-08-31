The court chose a precautionary measure for the deputy of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy Vysotskyi — bail of 805,000 hryvnias

The higher anti-corruption court set bail in the amount of 805,200 hryvnias for Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy Taras Vysotskyi, who embezzled 62 million hryvnias in the purchase of products for a humanitarian.

The term of office is until October 24, 2023. Vysotsky must pay the deposit within 5 days.

Vysotskyi was also tasked with:

to appear at the request of the detective, the prosecutor and the court;

not to leave Kyiv without permission;

to notify the detective, prosecutor or court about a change of place of residence and work;

not to communicate with another suspect — Deputy Minister of Economy Oleksandr Hryban and witnesses;

hand over foreign passports and other documents that allow you to cross the border.

The specialized anti-corruption prosecutorʼs office asked to arrest Vysotsky with the right to release on bail of 5 million hryvnias.