The court chose a precautionary measure for the deputy of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy Vysotskyi — bail of 805,000 hryvnias

The higher anti-corruption court set bail in the amount of 805,200 hryvnias for Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy Taras Vysotskyi, who embezzled 62 million hryvnias in the purchase of products for a humanitarian.
The term of office is until October 24, 2023. Vysotsky must pay the deposit within 5 days.
Vysotskyi was also tasked with:
- to appear at the request of the detective, the prosecutor and the court;
- not to leave Kyiv without permission;
- to notify the detective, prosecutor or court about a change of place of residence and work;
- not to communicate with another suspect — Deputy Minister of Economy Oleksandr Hryban and witnesses;
- hand over foreign passports and other documents that allow you to cross the border.
The specialized anti-corruption prosecutorʼs office asked to arrest Vysotsky with the right to release on bail of 5 million hryvnias.
- On August 24, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau announced that it had exposed Vysotskyi and former Deputy Minister of Economy Oleksandr Hryban for embezzlement of 62 million hryvnias during the purchase of products for humanitarian aid. It was bought at the expense of "Ukrzaliznytsia" at 2-3 times inflated prices through a controlled intermediary company.