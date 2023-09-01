HACC determined bail for former Deputy Minister of Economy Oleksandr Hryban. He abused in purchases

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court chose ex-Deputy Minister of Economy Oleksandr Hryban a preventive measure in the form of a 939 400 hryvnias deposit with imposition of obligations. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecution (SAP) suspect him of embezzlement in the amount of UAH 33.7 million during the procurement of food for humanitarian aid.

Such a decision was made by the investigating judge of the HACC Oleh Fedorov.

Hryban was also obliged to:

to come to the detective, prosecutor, court;

not to leave Kyiv without permission;

to notify about a change of place of residence and work;

refrain from communicating with witnesses and another suspect Taras Vysotsky;

hand over a foreign passport.

On August 24, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau reported that it had exposed Vysotsky and former Deputy Minister of Economy Oleksandr Hryban for embezzlement of 62 million hryvnias during the purchase of products for humanitarian aid. It was bought at the expense of "Ukrzaliznytsia" at 2-3 times inflated prices through a controlled intermediary company.