“Babel” sources: SBU drones hit a field camp of Russians near the “Khalino” airfield in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

Drones from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) made a "cotton" in a military camp near the airfield "Khalino" in the Kursk region of Russia.

"Babel" was informed about this by sources in SBU.

The drones struck a Russian field camp near the village of Postoyali Dvory, not far from the military airfield "Khalino", where up to 3 000 Russian soldiers and about 80 units of military equipment were stationed.

Currently, the exact number of enemy casualties is being clarified, but at least 18 SBU drone hits on the camp have already been recorded.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation informed about the downing of 28 Ukrainian drones.