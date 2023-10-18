“Babel” sources: SBU drones hit a field camp of Russians near the “Khalino” airfield in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

Drones from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) made a "cotton" in a military camp near the airfield "Khalino" in the Kursk region of Russia.
"Babel" was informed about this by sources in SBU.
The drones struck a Russian field camp near the village of Postoyali Dvory, not far from the military airfield "Khalino", where up to 3 000 Russian soldiers and about 80 units of military equipment were stationed.
Currently, the exact number of enemy casualties is being clarified, but at least 18 SBU drone hits on the camp have already been recorded.
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation informed about the downing of 28 Ukrainian drones.
- In September, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine successfully hit an electrical substation in the Kursk region of Russia.
- On September 26, a drone of the Security Service of Ukraine dropped an explosive device on an electrical substation in the village of Snagost, Kursk region, Russian Federation. Because of this, a blackout occurred there — seven settlements were left without electricity.
- On October 15, SBU successfully attacked a substation in the Belgorod region.