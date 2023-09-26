“Babel” sources: SBU staged a “blackout” in the Kursk region of Russia

A drone of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) dropped an explosive device on an electrical substation in the village of Snagost, Kursk region. As a result, seven settlements were left without electricity.
"Babel" sources in SBU reported this.
"The Russians should understand: if they are going to continue attacking Ukrainian energy facilities, they will receive a harsh response. Our resources allow us to do this," noted a source in SBU.
- On the morning of September 26, in the Kursk region of Russia, as a result of a drone attack, seven settlements were left without electricity. The governor of the region Roman Starovoit reported on the work of the Air Defense Forces and said that there were no casualties from the attack.