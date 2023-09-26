“Babel” sources: SBU staged a “blackout” in the Kursk region of Russia

A drone of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) dropped an explosive device on an electrical substation in the village of Snagost, Kursk region. As a result, seven settlements were left without electricity.

"Babel" sources in SBU reported this.

"The Russians should understand: if they are going to continue attacking Ukrainian energy facilities, they will receive a harsh response. Our resources allow us to do this," noted a source in SBU.