SBU drones successfully hit an electrical substation in the Kursk region of Russia

Drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) successfully hit an electric substation in the Kursk region of Russia.

"Babel" sources in SBU reported this. They also provided a video showing the hit.

"Thanks to another special operation of the Security Service, the occupiers are beginning to understand that blackout is not just a foreign word, but a reality that is already on their doorstep. If the Russian Federation continues to fire at our infrastructure facilities, it will receive even more "cotton" in response," emphasized the interlocutor of "Babel" in the Security Service.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the "destruction of 11 Ukrainian drones" in the Kursk region.